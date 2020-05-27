Unidentified man fatally shot on Memorial Day at Norcross apartments
Buy Now

Gwinnett County police said the death of a man who died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in unincorporated Norcross on Memorial Day has been ruled a suicide.

 Special Photo: Gwinnett County Police

The cause of death for a man who died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Norcross on Memorial Day has been ruled a suicide, according to police.

Eric Moore, 60, died Monday at an apartment complex on Oak Loch Trace near Steve Reynolds Boulevards. Police had been called to the scene on a person shot report.

Moore's body was found lying on the ground. The Medical Examiner's Office later ruled the death a suicide, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.