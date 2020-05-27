The cause of death for a man who died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Norcross on Memorial Day has been ruled a suicide, according to police.
Eric Moore, 60, died Monday at an apartment complex on Oak Loch Trace near Steve Reynolds Boulevards. Police had been called to the scene on a person shot report.
Moore's body was found lying on the ground. The Medical Examiner's Office later ruled the death a suicide, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.