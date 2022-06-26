A woman-led shoe manufacturer in Buford will expand its operations in Gwinnett County over the next five years and add hundreds of new jobs in the process.
Okabashi Brands Inc., Partnership Gwinnett and state leaders announced the expansion of Okabashi’s operations in northwest Gwinnett this past week. The $20 million renovation of Okabashi’s facility at 823 Roy Carlson Boulevard in Buford will generate 340 new jobs at the facility and result in a 100% increase in production. The shoe manufacturer is taking on the renovation to accommodate new manufacturing lines at the Buford facility.
“Okabashi Brand’s commitment to our community and its people is one that dates back to the 1980s when my grandfather chose to bring his footwear manufacturing background to Georgia,” Okabashi Brands Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sara Irvani said. “The support from our community has fostered our growth and has allowed us to continue producing quality American-made footwear. We are thrilled to be contributing to the local economy through this expansion.”
Okabashi Brands has sold more than 35 million pairs of shoes over the last 38 years and makes up 1% of footwear manufacturers who have remained in the U.S.
The company uses ecofriendly bio-based BPA-, latex-, phthalate and rubber-free material that include 45% soy by weight to manufacture totally recyclable shoes. The company says manufacturing process prevents about 100 tons of scrap material to going into landfills each year and annually saves about 134,000 gallons of fuel on overseas transportation.
And, as an incentive to encourage shoe recycling, Okabashi offers customers a 15% coupon for returning their worn shoes.
“Okabashi Brands shares our values for community engagement and environmental stewardship,” Buford Manager Bryan Kerlin said. “Their growth will continue to make the City of Buford a desirable place to live and do business.”
Gov. Brian Kemp and Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson also praised Okabashi for its philanthropic efforts.
The company has donated more than 100,000 pairs of shoes to frontline workers as well as veterans and disaster survivors around the world, and has partnered with the nonprofit, Soles4Souls, to distribute clothing and shoes to disaster survivors and micro-entrepreneurs who are trying to get out of poverty.
“Okabashi Brands reflects the true spirit of Georgia business: innovative products, hardworking and skilled team and unwavering sense of community,” Kemp said. “Okabashi not only stayed open for business during the pandemic, but they also continued to grow and donated thousands of shoes to frontline workers. We’re proud Okabashi calls the Peach State home, and we look forward to their continued growth.”
Hendrickson added, “Okabashi Brands epitomizes the Gwinnett Standard, excelling in integrity, service and stewardship. We appreciate their commitment to philanthropy, sustainability and most importantly, supporting our vibrant community.”
Partnership Gwinnett worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Quick Start, Georgia Power and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce on securing the Okabashi expansion project.
“We’re grateful to help this innovative business expand in Gwinnett County,” Cason said. “Okabashi Brands has become a unique yet successful leader due to their unwavering values.”
