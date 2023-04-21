Screen Shot 2023-04-21 at 3.01.19 PM.png

A Shiloh Middle School student has been accused of giving sodas laced with drugs, reportedly edible THC, to classmates and making them sick.

A Shiloh Middle School student is facing disciplinary action, and possible criminal charges, after the pupil passed around soft drinks laced with a drug, reportedly edible THC, to classmates, causing them to get sick.

Principal Chris Bess sent a letter to parents about the incident this week. In the letter, Bess said the students who drank the soft drinks did not know they were tainted with drugs, and that the student who handed out the drinks will "face maximum disciplinary consequences" because of the incident.

