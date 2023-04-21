A Shiloh Middle School student is facing disciplinary action, and possible criminal charges, after the pupil passed around soft drinks laced with a drug, reportedly edible THC, to classmates, causing them to get sick.
Principal Chris Bess sent a letter to parents about the incident this week. In the letter, Bess said the students who drank the soft drinks did not know they were tainted with drugs, and that the student who handed out the drinks will "face maximum disciplinary consequences" because of the incident.
"One of our students is facing school disciplinary consequences and could face criminal charges after he engaged in inappropriate and unacceptable behavior," Bess told parents. "The student encouraged several classmates to drink a soda that been tainted with drug-infused candy. The students, who did not know the drink was tainted, got sick and required medical attention."
The principal called the actions of the student who handed out the drinks dangerous and told parents the school will not tolerate such behavior. He explained that bringing illegal drugs to school, and encouraging other students to consume them, violates the student conduct code.
Bess urged parents to check their children's belongings before they leave their house in the morning so they don't bring illegal items to school. He also urged parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of drug use.
"Talk to them about the importance of following school rules and the potentially life altering consequences of bringing illegal drugs on campus," Bess said. "Working together, we can continue to ensure Shiloh Middle remains a safe place where excellence lives."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.