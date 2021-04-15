Gwinnett County Public Schools has a new official to oversee improvement in the district — and to make sure it is ongoing.
The district's school board voted Thursday night to promote Shiloh Middle School Principal Tereka Williams to become GCPS' new executive director of continuous quality improvement. She replaces Jay Nebel, who was previously promoted to be an assistant superintendent for middle schools.
Williams has worked for GCPS since 2007, when she was hired to be a social studies teacher at Sweetwater Middle School. Prior to that, she work as a teacher in the Sumter School District in South Carolina from 1998 until 2004 and as a teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina from 2004 until 2007.
After she arrived in GCPS, Williams spent a year at Sweetwater, and then served as an assistant principal at Benefield Elementary School from 2008 until 2012; as a Title I program specialist in the Department of Federal and Special Programs from 2012 until 2013; the Title I program coordinator in the Depart of Federal and Special Programs until 2013 until 2017; an assistant principal at South Gwinnett High School from 2017 until 2018; and then the principal at Shiloh Middle School from 2018 until Thursday.
Williams received her bachelor's degree in history from South Carolina State University, a master's degree in integrated studies from Cambridge College and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Cambridge College.
