...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
A Shiloh High School teacher has been honored as the Georgia Marketing Education Association’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, it was announced in late April.
Cenise Smith will be honored at the 2023 Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education Summer Conference June 13 and 14 at the Classic Center in Athens.
The GEMA honor is nominated-based and votes are submitted by association members. Nominees are rated based on their achievement and innovations, and consideration is given to a nominee’s contributions to the Career and Technical Education community.
“In education, you have your peaks and valleys,” said Smith in a news release. “My goal in my position as a teacher is to always try to create the culture and environment that will produce the best version of oneself.
“To receive this award from an organization such as GEMA, that I admire very much, makes me feel grateful to have impacted not only my students’ lives but my fellow marketing teachers and colleagues as well.”
The Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education (of which GEMA is a division), is a state affiliate of the Association for Career and Technical Education and encourages and organizes teachers to speak in a collective voice in an effort to influence issues and policies that impact career, technical and agricultural education. The Association has some 25,000 members.
Kyle Jones, director of Academies and Career, Technical and Agricultural Education lauded Smith for her devotion to her students
“Cenise embodies my office’s focus on rigor, relevance and relationships, with an emphasis on relationships,” said Jones. “Her ability to connect, encourage and grow students is a big reason she is so deserving of this statewide recognition of her work as a CTAE educator.
“Cenise spends countless hours service and connecting with her students, both in the classroom and outside of the classroom as a DECA advisor. Her work ethic, kindness and joy are evident in her character from the moment you walk in her classroom.”
