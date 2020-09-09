Shiloh High School is delaying dismissal this afternoon after the school, along with Shiloh Elementary School and Shiloh Middle School went on a lockdown because of police activity near the schools.
The high school would normally dismiss students at 2:10 p.m., but they are being held in the school because of the unspecified incident. Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said the police activity does not directly involve the schools, other than causing a delay in the release of students.
"Once the school receives the all-clear from police that it is safe to release students into the community, dismissal will begin," district officials said. "Again, Shiloh High School is not dismissing any students -- walkers, car riders, bus riders, or drivers-- until it is notified by police that it is safe to do so. All students will remain safe in the building until dismissal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.