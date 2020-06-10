Curtis Clemons and Keybo Taylor jumped to an early neck-in-neck lead in the Democratic Party's primary election for sheriff and stayed there for the most part, appearing to set up a runoff challenge between the two in August.
Early Wednesday, Gwinnett County officials said only the election day and early voting ballots had been counted. There is a large number of absentee by mail ballots that the county received and counting of those ballots will begin later Wednesday, officials said.
The winner of the Democratic runoff will likely face Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lou Solis, who is Sheriff Butch Conway choice to replace him. With 99.36% of the precincts counted, Solis handily led Keith Van Nus with 62.25% of the 34,738 votes in the Republican primary for the seat Tuesday.
In the Democratic party for sheriff, Clemons eventually pulled away from Taylor slightly and received 32% of the 65,506 votes cast. He followed by Taylor (30.54%), Ben Haynes (21.83%) and Floyd Scott (15.64%).
In Georgia, a candidate must get "50% plus-one" of the votes cast to avoid a runoff.
The runoff will be held Aug. 11.
In another law and order-related race, Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson appeared to have advanced to face Republican District Attorney Danny Porter this fall. Austin-Gatson led Wesley Person in the Democratic Party's primary for DA by a margin of 58.39% to 41.61% with 99.36% of precincts reported.
All results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.
