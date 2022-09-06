The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about its new Gwinnett Pre-trial Solution program, also known as The GPS. The program will enable jail inmates who are awaiting trial on nonviolent offenses to be released on the condition that they wear an ankle monitor.
The Gwinnett Pre-Trial Solution program, which the Sheriff’s Office is calling “The GPS” for short, was first publicly discussed during a presentation to Gwinnett County’s 2023 budget Citizen’s Review Team early last week. The program will be focused, as its name suggests, on inmates who are awaiting trial for nonviolent offenses.
The Sheriff’s Office is now clarifying who will be eligible for the program and explaining more about why the program is being implemented.
“Used in the early stages of the criminal justice process, an alternative release to needless pretrial detention of low-risk defendants charged with minor offenses makes significant improvements in the criminal justice system,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Currently in Gwinnett County, there is no alternative to months of incarceration for indigent defendants who want a trial but cannot post a low bond or who are impacted by other conditions such as medical or mental issues.”
The GPS program would let non-violent offenders leave the county jail while they wait for their trial, under the condition that they wear an ankle monitor that tracks where they go at all times.
One key aspect of the GPS program is that an inmate cannot participate in the program if they are facing a charge for a violent crime or if they have committed a felony in the past. The program is designed for people accused of committing a non-violent crime.
“The GPS initiative will create a balance between protecting public safety and reserving jail capacity for inmates who commit high-level crimes and who pose a significant risk to the public rather than inmates more suited for other facilities to address their physical and mental health needs,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Additionally, it will lessen the financial hardship on indigent offenders who at times offend and reoffend on nonviolent charges and continue the cycle of reincarceration due to indigency, mental, and/or physical impairments.”
Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater previously told the Daily Post the monitors could be used to not only make sure offenders do not leave the area before their trial, but also attend any counseling that they may be required to participate in as a condition of their release from jail.
The Sheriff’s Office is using proceeds generated from a new tablet program, where inmates have to pay out of their inmate account to access entertainment options on a tablet, to pay for the ankle monitoring program.
There are four groups of inmates who will be eligible to participate in the GPS program. They include:
♦ Inmates who have significant mental and physical health conditions that require the person to receive a higher degree of medical care than jail staff can provide.
♦ Inmates who have been charged with nonviolent offenses and have significant mental health issues for which rehabilitative care and treatment in a facility or program which is located outside of the jail.
♦ Inmates who have been charged with nonviolent offenses and have been declared indigent by a judge and therefore unable to secure a cash bond, and have been granted release on the condition that they wear an ankle monitor.
♦ Inmates who have been granted a cash bond by a judge under the condition that they wear an ankle monitor to ensure they comply with other conditions of their release.
The Sheriff’s Office will work with community agencies to provide social services, such as addiction recovery and mental health organizations, as well as groups that work to help people find jobs and transportation in an effort to reduce the likelihood that the inmates will commit additional crimes in the future.
Sheriff’s Office officials said that they will not be making decisions alone on which nonviolent offenders will get to be released from the jail through the program.
An inmate’s attorney would have to file a motion in court to get their client released from the jail through the GPS program, and a judge would have to issue an order granting them permission to participate in it. The Sheriff’s Office would have to consent to the release as well.
“Courts grant unsecured judicial release if there are assurances the public will be protected, and the defendant will appear in court,” Sheriff’s Office officials said. “The GPS helps protect the public by electronically monitoring all participating inmates with continuous, real-time data.
“The added condition of GPS monitoring provides assurances for public safety since other inmates released on paid bond without such condition have no real-time, continuous supervision. The Sheriff’s Office will screen all eligible inmates to determine eligibility and make recommendations to the courts and the prosecutors.”
