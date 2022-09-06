Gwinnett County Jail (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about its new Gwinnett Pre-trial Solution program, also known as The GPS. The program will enable jail inmates who are awaiting trial on nonviolent offenses to be released on the condition that they wear an ankle monitor.

 File Photo

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about a new program that will include the use of ankle monitors for inmates accused of committing non-violent offenses in a bid to reduce the population at the county jail.

The Gwinnett Pre-Trial Solution program, which the Sheriff’s Office is calling “The GPS” for short, was first publicly discussed during a presentation to Gwinnett County’s 2023 budget Citizen’s Review Team early last week. The program will be focused, as its name suggests, on inmates who are awaiting trial for nonviolent offenses.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.