Volunteers hand a book bag to a child at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s 2021 Back to School celebration at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. This year's event, which will also include a book bag and school supply giveaway, is set to be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is planning to give out thousands of book bags to local children this weekend.
The Sheriff's Office will hold its second annual Back to School celebration from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway.
"Last year, the Sheriff’s Office donated over 2,000 book bags to the community, and this year we aim to donate even more book bags to prepare our children for the upcoming school year," Senior Deputy Carlton Releford said in a statement. "Festivities will include music, prizes, and much more."
During last year's event, children who attended it were able to not only get a new free backpack, but also several school supplies.
A big change for the event in its second year will be its new location, which should be able to accommodate a larger crowd. The 2021 event was held at Rhodes Jordan Park and attendees packed the back side of the park.
The event is staged by the Sheriff's Office's Community Outreach section, which also organized a Thanksgiving meal giveaway at the fairgrounds last year.
Anyone who has questions about the Back to School event can contact the Community Outreach section at 470-701-5970
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
