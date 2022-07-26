Sheriff's Office book bag giveaway.JPG (copy)

Volunteers hand a book bag to a child at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s 2021 Back to School celebration at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. This year's event, which will also include a book bag and school supply giveaway, is set to be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is planning to give out thousands of book bags to local children this weekend.

The Sheriff's Office will hold its second annual Back to School celebration from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway.

