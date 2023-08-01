As Lawrenceville brothers Sean and Jayden Taylor sat next to each other, getting haircuts inside one of the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds' buildings on Saturday morning, their father reflected on how fortuitous the opportunity was.

Sherod Taylor brought his sons to the fairgrounds because the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office was holding its 3rd Annual Back-To-School bash there that morning. The Sheriff's Office was handing out free book bags and school supplies.

