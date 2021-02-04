An inmate died in an apparent suicide at the Gwinnett County Jail on Wednesday, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said a 40-year-old inmate had been held at the jail since Dec. 15, 2020 on warrants from Baldwin and Lumpkin counties. The inmate was being held with no bond because of a felony probation violation. Jail records show the inmate had been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on three previous occasions.
The inmate is believed to have taken his life sometime shortly before 6 p.m.
"At approximately 5:42 pm, the deputy assigned to the unit was conducting a timely security check, the deputy reported that all residents were safe and secure," Castiblanco said. "At approximately 5:58 pm, an incoming deputy was conducting an armband count and noticed the resident unconscious. The deputy immediately called for medical assistance and began life-saving protocols."
Castiblanco said medical personnel from the jail, as well as Gwinnett Fire Rescue 31, tried life-saving measures, although they were not successful.
