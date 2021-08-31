There are more than 1,500 members of gangs who are believed to live in Gwinnett County, Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater told a budget review committee on Monday.
While several of those gang members, who were identified by the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, are currently being housed in the county jail there are many more who are not. In fact, the number of gang members identified in the report who are currently in Gwinnett's jail makes up less than a quarter of all gang members who reportedly live in the county.
"We were curious so in July of this year, we ran a report and we learned that roughly 23% of the 1,500 gang members in Gwinnett County on that day were housed in our jail," Atwater said.
The Sheriff's Office was the first department to present its budget requests, also known as decision packages, during its business plan presentation on Monday. Officials from each department in county government, as well as some agencies that work with the county, are making their budget pitches to Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and a five-person Citizens Review Committee. The committee will help Hendrickson decide which budget requests to include in the county's 2022 budget.
Atwater said the Sheriff's Office is asking for 50 new positions — including 37 sworn deputy and 13 civilian positions. The civilian positions would be used in the areas of facilities maintenance, analytical efficiency and the financial health of the office. The cost of those positions, including salary and benefits, would be $5.6 million.
"All (requested positions) are equally important, essential and critical for safe and effective operations," Atwater said.
In addition to the personnel positions that the sheriff's office is requesting, it also anticipates an $11.8 million increase in its "base" budget to cover costs associated with training, particularly for TASER and body camera use, and technology costs to target areas where Sheriff's Office officials believe the office can be more efficient.
But, the additional positions may have the more outward impact on the community.
Twelve of the sworn deputies would be master deputy sheriffs assigned to the jail in a package worth $1.4 million. Atwater said the Sheriff's Office needs to add 24 deputies at the jail to operate it at optimal levels, but he chose 12 for this year to at least get the office halfway there.
The Sheriff's Office is also asking for 13 sworn deputies, two of whom would be sergeants, and two civilian crime and intel analyst positions for its Field Division in a package worth $1.98 million.
The field division request in particular ties back into the topic of gang activities in the county that came up at multiple points during Atwater's presentation.
It is estimated that gangs or drugs are tied to more than 50% of serious felonies and violent crimes in the county, Atwater said. Drug-related charges between January and June of this year were up 17.3% from the same time period in 2020.
"Many crimes committed by gang members have a connection to trafficking and crimes against children," Atwater said.
The stats were presented to the review committee to explain why Sheriff Keybo Taylor created groups within his office at the beginning of 2021 to target gangs and child exploitation.
The Sheriff's Office compared January to June numbers for child exploitation and human trafficking charges from 2020 and 2021. In 2020, there were 348 charges. In 2021, that number was 443 charges. That's an increase of about 27.3%.
"The (field division) personnel that we're requesting will go to efforts towards serving warrants; support the T.R.A.C.E. unit, that's the trafficking and crimes against children unit; the gang unit; mental health task force; the inmate transport unit; as well as internal investigations within the jail," Atwater said.
Other personnel requests from the sheriff's office include one sworn deputy and seven civilian positions in the support services division ($502,834); five sworn deputies and four civilian positions ($950,386); and six sworn deputies for the court services division ($757,339).
