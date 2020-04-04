The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in DeKalb County on Thursday night after police accused him of shooting a 22-year-old woman after dropping off diapers for their one-year-old child.
Police said 26-year-old Atlanta man Venezia Orlando Cole was arrested by the sheriff's office Fugitive, K-9 and Field Operations deputies on Thursday night. He was booked in Gwinnett County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, five counts of possession of a firearm during a felony and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Gwinnett County police said officers responded to a “person shot” call at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Laurel Bend Court in unincorporated Snellville.
Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her hands and stomach, a police report said. Officers administered aid and tried to keep her alert before she was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett for treatment. No family members inside the house were harmed, police said.
A family member told police that the victim's ex-boyfriend, Cole, was supposed to be dropping off diapers at the home when he shot shot her in the driveway. The witness told police he heard gunshots and spotted Cole through the window. Cole allegedly saw him and shot at him through the window.
Police captured an image of Cole fleeing the area in a black 2009 Infiniti G37 with temporary tag number P0945250.
According to his booking record, Coles was arrested for aggravated assault in Gwinnett County in 2010.
