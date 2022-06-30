The parents who fled after their teenage son was taken into custody and accused of starting a fire that killed his young sister have been located and arrested.
Police said the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit took Loganville residents William, 47, and and Carina McCue, 38, into custody near the Appalachian Trail on Wednesday after a nearly two-month search for the couple.
The couple — who are facing cruelty to children and false imprisonment charges — had last been seen in Norcross in early May, after their 15-year-old son was arrested on arson and murder charges.
Police investigators have already interviewed the parents, according to Cpl. William Wolfe.
"They were questioned shortly after they were apprehended," Wolfe said. "They were brought here (the Gwinnett Police Department headquarters) before they went to the jail."
The charges against the McCues stem from evidence fire investigators while looking into an arson fire, allegedly started by the McCue's teenage son, that occurred at the family's home. The McCue's 10-year-old daughter died in the fire.
In May, police said investigators found the parents had been raising their children in unsanitary conditions at the home. A makeshift bed for the 10-year-old daughter had been set up in a bathtub and there were makeshift, camping-style toilet seat buckets and non-usable toilets with septic tanks that were either not working or full in the home, according to police.
Investigators had also found the showers and bathtubs in the home did not appear to work, and new plumbing had been installed connecting the kitchen sink faucet to a five-gallon bucket which was sitting on the floor.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco, said the McCues were found in Cleveland, in north Georgia, as the result of a multiagency effort that included the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office, Gwinnett police, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the White County Sheriff's Office.
"After two months of diligently searching multiple jurisdictions where the suspects continuously evaded law enforcement, fugitive investigators located the suspects in Cleveland, Ga.," Castiblanco said. "The suspects were safely arrested and are currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail (and are) being held without bond."
