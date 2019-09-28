It took 68 units of blood to save Justin Lascek’s life.
The Snellville native and U.S. Army Special Forces staff sergeant was in critical condition in March after a life-threatening injury during his second deployment to Afghanistan. An improvised explosive device exploded during a combat operation in a mountainous area. It cost Lascek both his legs, but not his life. One of Lascek’s friends died in the explosion.
His mother, Diane Hoffman, said she was by his side in Walter Reed Memorial Hospital while he recovered from surgeries.
“The amount of pain that he went through was incredible and watching that was rough,” Hoffman said. “His emotional strength is what got him through this ordeal. He never said, “Why me?’”
Hoffman commented on a Veteran’s Day Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, explaining the meaning of the word “sacrifice” had a whole new meaning to her and her son. The sheriff’s office replied and tried to formulate a way to honor Lascek for his service. That has taken the shape of a blood drive at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
“When you hear someone sharing such a horrific story about a young man who’s paid a high price for serving our country, we had to reach out to her,” Deputy Shannon Volkodav said.
Lascek’s recovery time was remarkable fast. Two months after surgeries at Walter Reed, he moved to an outpatient facility to begin his recovery and adapting to his prosthetics. Lascek was recently discharged from Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. He’s spending time in California with a musician raising money for the Special Forces Foundation.
“He had the support of his family, friends and many other visitors and I think that contributed to his amazingly fast recovery,” Hoffman said.
The physical and emotional adjustment for double amputees can be a long process, but Lascek has taken to it well.
“It would be impressive for any amputee to leave after six months, but for a double amputee to do so is incredible,” Volkodav said.
Hoffman said her son lives in Colorado, but she will be on hand at the blood drive to greet donors. The sheriff’s office hosted a blood drive earlier this year in honor of fallen Gwinnett County Police Department officer Antwan Toney in February. Members of Toney’s friends and family made the trip to Lawrenceville from Los Angeles.
Volkodav said the sheriff’s office was eager to host the drive because of the military connections of several of its deputies and staff. Military and law enforcement share the same discipline and focus, and it makes for good partnerships.
She encouraged those interested in participating to register at redcrossblood.org.
“I think most citizens are deeply appreciative of people who chose a life of service,” Volkodav said. “Whether your career is in service of your country or community, most people have a deep appreciation of people who chose that life of services. Certainly law enforcement officers, who often suffer and risk lives, we can appreciate the military.”