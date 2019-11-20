The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that it is installing a bit of military rigor into a part of county jail set up to specifically house inmates who are also military veterans.
The Sheriff's Office unveiled "The Barracks," a 70-bed jail housing unit that is designed to mimic some of the aspects of life in the military. Officials said that particularly includes the regimented and disciplined lifestyle typically associated with life in the armed forces.
“Our goal is to help reconnect these inmates to the time in their lives when they made better decisions, respected authority and obeyed the law," Sheriff Butch Conway said in a statement. "This program has the potential to greatly influence these inmates and help them lead more productive lives when they’re released from custody.”
The housing unit has daily room inspections and military-style fitness training. The Sheriff's Office explained, "Military veterans have previously demonstrated their ability to lead a life of discipline, respect authority and follow orders, which we believe will be instrumental to the program’s success."
The Sheriff's Office will also offer classes to the inmates to help them deal with military service-related trauma as well as behavioral issues and drug abuse.
Flags for the various branches of the military hang in the common area of the housing unit to highlight the military theme of the housing unit.
"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has a longstanding history of supporting our nation’s military veterans," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Many of our staff members are veterans themselves and we seek opportunities to recruit at military bases around the country to afford career opportunities to soldiers leaving military service. Our efforts stem from deep appreciation for the service these highly trained professionals provided our nation and a desire to provide them employment as they transition to civilian life.
"Our appreciation for military service extends to inmates who are military veterans."