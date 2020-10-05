The Greater Gwinnett Reentry Alliance is planning to give Gwinnettians an opportunity this week to hear from the candidates hoping to fill the sheriff and district attorney's offices for the next four years.
The nonprofit group will hold a forum featuring candidates for the two offices during the organization's monthly luncheon, which will take place from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The alliance stressed it will not be a debate between the candidates, however. It will instead be structured as a discussion where each candidate will have a chance to hear how the candidates for both offices plan to tackle reentry if they are elected.
Candidates for both offices will face questions about reentry programs for people getting out of jail, as well alternative sentencing, diversion programs and record restriction.
Greater Gwinnett Reentry Alliance President Lorenzo Lewis will have a conversation with Sheriff's candidates Lou Solis and Keybo Taylor at 12:30 p.m., and the discussion featuring district attorney candidates Danny Porter and Patsy Austin-Gatson will begin at 1 p.m.
The forum will be broadcast on both YouTube and Zoom and anyone interested in watching it can register for free to obtain viewing information at www.eventbrite.com/e/ggra-presents-conversation-with-the-candidates-tickets-121056722917.
Registration is not required, but it is being encouraged so people interested in viewing it can receive reminders.
