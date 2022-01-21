Teshia Stovall Dula, a counselor at Hull Middle School, was named as a finalist for the American School Counselor Association’s (ASCA) 2022 School Counselor of the Year Award.
Dula, who has nearly 25 years’ experience as a school counselor and has been at Hull Middle since 2017, said she is honored to have been named a finalist.
“To be considered one of the best school counselors in the nation is truly humbling,” she said. “I love interacting with and helping students.”
Dula’s passion for students and profession is apparent to anyone around her, Hull Middle School Principal Denise Showell said.
“Mrs. Dula is an enthusiastic, passionate, and committed school counselor and leader," Showell said. "Her continued dedication to her profession is prevalent and does not go unnoticed.”
A firm believer in the power of data, Dula and her team use student data to identify and invite students who need some extra help into the LIONS Mentoring Program. The LIONS Mentoring Program collaborates with Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Community-Based Mentorship Program to connect caring community members with students.
The program focuses on helping students to build resilience, character, and leadership skills.
“My team and I identify the students using our district’s Academic, Behavior, and Course Content (ABC) Report and the Student Engagement Instrument," Dula said. "We also work with families who request a mentor for their child.”
Each month, Dula invites community members to speak to the students in the program about their career and life skills. The program results indicate improvement in behavior, attendance, and course content for many students.
Kimberly Lipe, a parent, former school administrator, and current district leader, says Dula is a role model for her peers.
“I know that school counselors’ value is immeasurable. However, I can say from my unique perspective that Teshia Dula far surpasses school counselor expectations," Lipe said. "She makes a difference in the lives of her students, their families, and the community. She is not just our “Counselor of the Year,” she is our “Counselor of All Years.”
