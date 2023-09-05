366714036_122102206484007201_4270846993188538228_n.jpg

Shaylin Holley

A Gwinnett County Public Schools career tech instructor and Boys and Girls Club volunteer recently announced plans to run for a seat on the Dacula City Council.

Shaylin Holley qualified late last month to run for a seat on the City Council. He is one of four people who signed up to run for two council seats that are up for election this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.