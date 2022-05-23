Several members of the Georgia General Assembly, including both state senators and state representatives, backed State Rep. Bonnie Rich in the House District 100 Republican primary over the weekend.
Rich is facing fellow state Rep. David Clark in the primary.
Legislators endorsing Rich include two of her colleagues in the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation: Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, and state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula. The list also includes: House Ethics Committee Chairman, Rep. Randy Nix;
House Juvenile Justice Committee Chairwoman, and constitutional carry legislation sponsor, Rep. Mandi Ballinger; House Education Committee Chairman, Rep. Matt Dubnik; House Budget & Fiscal Affairs Oversight Committee Chairman, Rep. Lee Hawkins; House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Heath Clark; and Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville, who sponsored legislation in the House that ultimately included a ban on transgender boys participating in girls sports.
They join House Speaker Pro-Tempore Jan Jones, who previously endorsed Rich earlier this month.
They are not the only endorsements Rich announced over the weekend, however.
She also announced additional endorsements from several local officials, including former Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John, Sugar Hill Mayor Brandon Hembree, Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette, former Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards, Sugar Hill City Council members Taylor Anderson and Marc Cohen, former Sugar Hill City Council member Nic Green and former Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.