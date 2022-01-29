Six lawsuits have been filed in Gwinnett County State Court on behalf of several women who survived a fiery crash on Interstate 985 last spring as well as the families of seven women who died in the crash.
The lawsuits have been filed against several entities or people, including Sober Living Recovery; Chrysler Group; Stellantis N.V. which is the parent company of Chrysler; and Monica Manire, the driver of the van that the women were traveling in when crash occurred. After the accident, Manire was charged with reckless driving, improper lane change, multiple counts of homicide by vehicle and several counts of serious injury be vehicle.
The women who were traveling in a 2002 Dodge passenger van were from a sober living community known as We Are Living Proof.
The Beasley Allen and Shiver Hamilton law firms are leading the legal representation of the women, although attorneys from several other law firms are also helping to represent them.
“The tragic van accident was the result of a perfect storm of events, all of which could have been avoided, and the lives and injuries spared, had certain precautions been in place,” Beasley Allen’s Chris Glover said. “This vehicle was tragically unstable. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and others have warned for years against using these vehicles because of their dangerous propensity to lose control and roll over.
"These vehicles were discontinued the next year after the one holding these women was sold, yet nothing was done to protect the many lives impacted by this dangerous design. Chrysler was well aware of its dangers before they ever sold this van.”
The women who were traveling in the 2002 Dodge passenger van involved in the crash were from a sober living community known as We Are Living Proof. When the crash occurred in April 2021, police accused Manire of making a reckless lane change while getting off Interstate 85 onto I-985. The van rolled onto its side and slide across two lanes before it burst into flames. Police records had initially said another vehicle "unexpectedly" changed lanes in front of the van before the crash occurred.
Passersby stopped and tried to help the women escape the burning van. As a result of their efforts, nine of the 16 women were injured by the fire but survived the incident.
But, while the lawsuits are against multiple parties, attorneys are highlighting problems with the van's design in their comments on the lawsuits.
“This was a relatively minor tip-over," said Alan Hamilton, an attorney from Shiver Hamilton. "Everyone should have walked away. It’s a tragedy that due to the vehicle’s design, these women were trapped in a fiery inferno.”
Glover is representing four women who survived the crash. Those women are Alexis Furubotten, Ebony Marks, Amy Proffitt and Rikiah Gatlin. Glover is also representing the families of five women who died. Those women are Kristie Whitfield, Tina Rice, Normisha Monroe, Heidi Lesley and Rose Patrick.
Hamilton is representing three women who survived the crash. They are Brittnee Bekerman, Morgan Brewner, and Ericka Obi. Hamilton will also represent relatives of two women who died, Ashleigh Paris and Alisha Carroll, in separate lawsuits.
Other attorneys representing the women include: P. Gerald Cody, Jr. and Gus McDonald of McDonald & Cody, LLC, James “Jeb” Butler of Butler Law Firm, Scott Pryor of Scott A. Pryor, Attorney at Law, LLC, Haynes Studstill of Studstill Firm, LLP., Christine Koehler of the Koehler Firm; Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling LLC; Sarah R. Jett of the Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates, P.C.; Jonathan Rosenburg of Bader Scott Injury Lawyers LLC; Charles E. Johnson III (Trip) of Foy & Associates, P.C.; Scott Pryor of Scott Pryor Law; and Stephen Lynch of Morgan & Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.