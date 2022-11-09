2019 veterans day ceremony gwinnett (copy)

Veterans march into Gwinnett County’s Veterans Day ceremony tgether at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville in November 2019. This year’s ceremony will be held in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville on Friday.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County government and five of the county’s cities are planning to hold events to mark Veterans Day and recognize people who have served in the armed forces.