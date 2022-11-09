Veterans march into Gwinnett County’s Veterans Day ceremony tgether at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville in November 2019. This year’s ceremony will be held in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville on Friday.
There will be several events Gwinnett County residents can attend on Friday to mark Veterans Day and recognize people who have served in one of the U.S. service branches.
Gwinnett County government and five of the county’s cities are planning to hold events to mark Veterans Day and recognize people who have served in the armed forces.
Several of the events are set to take place at 11 a.m. in commemoration of Veterans Day’s World War I roots. That war ended with an armistice that went into effect at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. After the war, the day was initially known as Armistice Day, and was intended to recognize veterans who had served in the war.
Its name was later changed to Veterans Day, and its scope expanded to recognize veterans of all wars, after World War II.
This year, the city of Norcross will kick off the day’s celebrations and ceremonies in Gwinnett when it holds its annual Veterans Day ceremony from 10 until 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, which is located at the corner of S. Peachtree Street and N. Norcross Tucker Road.
Next up, the city of Sugar Hill will hold its own Veterans Day Ceremony from 10:30 a.m. until noon at city’s Veterans Monument on West Broad Street. The event will include a flag raising, a performance by the Broad Street Concert Band and remarks from local veterans. The event will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Gwinnett County will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center’s Fallen Heroes Memorial, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
County officials are expected to speak at the event and retired Army Col. Dolores Hampton will deliver this year’s keynote address. The event will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page for anyone who cannot attend in person. A video recording of it will be available to view afterward on TV Gwinnett and TVGwinnett.com.
Peachtree Corners will also hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., at the city’s Veterans Monument on the Town Green, which is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard. It will include performances by the Coro Voci choral group and the Norcross High School band, and a color guard presentation. Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason and retired USAR Maj. Thomas Ross will deliver remarks.
Loganville is holding an event at 11 a.m. as well. The city is partnering with American Legion Post 233 to hold a ceremony and lunch at the post, which is located at 4635 Highway 78.
And, the city of Snellville will hold its Veterans Celebration from 3 until 4 p.m. at the city’s Veterans Memorial at 2342 Oak Road.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
