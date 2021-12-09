Nearly a dozen-and-a-half Democrats who hold elected offices in Gwinnett County formally announced their support for state Rep. Bee Nguyen's bid to be Georgia's next secretary of state on Thursday.
Nguyen's bid to be the Democratic nominee for the office in 2022 is just one of challenges posed to current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from both the parties. In addition to Nguyen, the list of people challenging Raffensperger, a Republican, also includes U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who will challenge the incumbent in next year's GOP primary.
The endorsements from Gwinnett came from county commissioners Ben Ku and Kirkland Carden; county school board Chairman Everton Blair; states Sens. Michelle Au, Kim Jackson, Nikki Merritt and Sheikh Rahman; and state Reps. Sam Park, Jasmine Clark, Shelly Hutchinson, Gregg Kennard, Marvin Lim, Pedro Marin, Dewey McClain, Donna McLeod, Rebecca Mitchell and Beth Moore.
"Rep. Bee Nguyen is my union sister and a leader at our state Capitol," McClain said. "As Georgia Republicans continue to attack our democracy, we need to elect a candidate who has a strong track record of fighting for the voting rights of all Georgians.
"Bee is exactly the person we need in the Secretary of State's office. I'm proud to endorse her candidacy and look forward to mobilizing Gwinnett voters for her candidacy."
Nguyen's campaign said in an announcement that it expects Gwinnett will be a key battleground county in the 2022 election cycle. The campaign pointed to recent election trends in the county which have seen most of the local-level seats in county government and the school board flip from Republicans to Democrats.
The campaign also pointed to attempts during the recent legislative special session to redraw school board and county commission district lines, as well as make school board elections nonpartisan and more than double the number of commission districts. Those attempts were ultimately sidelined in the state Senate.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
