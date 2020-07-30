Johns Creek drivers might notice their drives along Medlock Bridge Road are, well, a little "flashier" nowadays.
That's because the city and the Georgia Department of Transportation recently finished installing seven flashing yellow left turn arrows at traffic signals along the roadway. The flashing lights are designed to tell drivers it's OK to turn left — if there are no crossing pedestrians or vehicles coming from the opposite direction on the road.
"Flashing yellow arrows help reduce accidents and near-misses. Signals in opposite directions don’t always mirror each other, forcing motorists to guess whether oncoming cars will stop, yield, or keep driving. The flashing yellow arrow helps take the guesswork out of making left turns."
While the flashing yellow left turn arrows are the highlighted part of the signals, they are not the only arrows drivers will see. There is also a red arrow which, like a traditional red light, means "stop, you can't go anywhere."
There is also solid yellow arrow, not to be confused with the flashing one. The solid yellow arrow means "prepare to stop." Then, there is the more traditional solid green arrow light, which means it's OK to turn left, but caution must still be practiced.
The newly-installed left arrow signals can be found at the following locations:
• Medlock Bridge Road at Hospital Parkway / East Johns Crossing
• Medlock Bridge Road at Bell Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Abbotts Bridge Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Skyway Drive / Abbotts Bridge Station
• Medlock Bridge Road at Parsons Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Wilson Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Medlock Bridge Parkway
