Several high school students from the Johns Creek area are heading to U.S. military service academies, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., recently announced.
McBath's office released the names of 23 students from the 6th Congressional District who received service academy appointments. Those students were recognized by the congresswoman during a virtual banquet earlier this month.
Among the students who received service academy appointments are seven attended high schools in Johns Creek.
“At a young age, these appointees have made a bold commitment to serving our nation,” McBath said. “Our district is well-represented by these men and women who will go on to become leaders in our armed forces. I am so proud of each of them for earning an appointment to attend our nation’s military service academies and for serving America in this way. I am also grateful to each student and their families for allowing me the opportunity to wish them well as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.”
There are five military service academies in the U.S., including the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.
Students face a tough task to get an appointment. They must receive a nomination from their U.S. senator or U.S. representative to be considered, and they will then be evaluated based on their grade point average, college entrance exam scores, extracurricular activities involvement and leadership experience.
The students from Johns Creek who received appointments include:
• United States Military Preparatory School student Corey Field, who was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy
• Northview High School student Andrew Hutcheson, who was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy
• Northview High School Student Daniel Kim, who was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy
• Wesleyan student Jacob Price, who was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy
• Chattahoochee High School Student Katie Wong, who was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy
• Northview High School student Kayleigh Yun-Thayer, who was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy
• Johns Creek High School student Andrea Riddle, who was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.
