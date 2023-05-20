Seven girls from Gwinnett County have been awarded the Girl Scout Bronze Award by the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.
The fourth- and fifth-graders earning the award are: Avery Tilford, Catherine McCormack, Charlotte Weed, Daviana Pham, Harmonee Beckham, Isis Grooms and Kyrie Ann Kirby.
The girls were assisted by Lulla Robinson (third grade). The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award Girl Scouts in fourth and fifth grade can earn.
Girl Scouts who receive this award demonstrate achievements in leadership, effective communication and project planning as they make a positive, sustainable impact in the community.
The troop’s project focused on helping pollinators. With donations gathered from the community, they built one bat house, six birdhouses, and eleven bee hotels. The bat house was installed at the Community Garden at Snellville, while the bird houses and bee hotels were distributed throughout the surrounding areas.
“It takes a lot of creativity and teamwork to complete a project of this size,” said Nicole Tilford, leader of Troop 17068. “We are proud of their accomplishment and hope it will inspire other youth to make a difference in their community.”
The troop also taught other local Girl Scouts how to make seed bombs in order to spread awareness about the importance of pollinators. They hope these efforts will help pollinators in the area thrive.
“It was fun teaching other girls how to make seed bombs,” said troop member Kyrie Ann. “I enjoyed working as a team to benefit the community and our pollinators.”
