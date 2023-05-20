PXL_20230501_233018861.jpg

Avery Tilford, Catherine McCormack, Charlotte Weed, Daviana Pham, Harmonee Beckham, Isis Grooms and Kyrie Ann Kirby have earned the prestigious Girl Scout Bronze Award.

 Photo: Girls Scouts of Greater Atlanta

Seven girls from Gwinnett County have been awarded the Girl Scout Bronze Award by the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

The fourth- and fifth-graders earning the award are: Avery Tilford, Catherine McCormack, Charlotte Weed, Daviana Pham, Harmonee Beckham, Isis Grooms and Kyrie Ann Kirby.

Tags

