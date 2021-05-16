Seven students in this year’s graduating class from Gwinnett County Public Schools have been offered prestigious appointments to the nation’s military service academies.
The soon-to-be graduates, representing six high schools, received military appointments from the Air Force, Army, and Navy.
In addition to the prestige of receiving a military academy appointment, these students have earned more than $2.78 million in scholarship money, GCPS officials said.
Gwinnett’s appointments include two students from Archer High School and one student from each of the following schools: Discovery High School, Grayson High School, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, Mill Creek High School and Peachtree Ridge High School.
The U.S. Service Academies are four-year postsecondary institutions that combine educational excellence with military officer training. Students accepted to the academies receive a free, four-year education in return for a commitment to serve in the active-duty military after graduation.
In order to be admitted, students must receive a congressional nomination from either their U.S. Representative or Senator and must meet the highly competitive educational and extracurricular standards that are set by the individual academies as well as standards for physical aptitude and medical fitness.
The following GCPS students received military service academy appointments:
♦ Archer’s Kitana Burgard: United States Air Force Academy
♦ Archer’s Zion Jackson: United States Military Academy at West Point
♦ Discovery’s Andrew Miller-Craig: United States Military Academy at West Point
♦ Grayson’s Marbu Neal: United States Air Force Academy
♦ GSMST’s Matthew Purvis: United States Naval Academy
♦ Mill Creek’s Hunter Dunnington: United States Military Academy at West Point
♦ Peachtree Ridge’s Bridget Hoang: United States Naval Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.