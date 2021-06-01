Seven Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors have been awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships by the Posse Foundation.
Founded in 1989, Posse identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams — called Posses — of 10 students.
Posse partner colleges and universities award Posse Scholars four-year, full-tuition leadership scholarships.
The 2021 Posse Scholars from GCPS are:
• Martha Pasatiempo, Bard College, Archer
• Dunisha Panditaratne, George Washington University, Brookwood
• Emma Rhodes, George Washington University, Brookwood
• Anthony Ruiz, Brandeis University, Brookwood
• Aimee Hernandez, College of Wooster, McClure Health Science HS
• Huleymatu Sow, Boston University, Peachtree Ridge HS
• Jamahl Neal, Brandeis University, Shiloh
Posse scholars go on to graduate at a rate of 90% and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
Posse has chapters in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, and Washington, D.C. Posse opened its 10th chapter in the Bay Area in 2015.
Posse is partnered with 57 of the best colleges and universities in the nation. Bard College, Boston University, Brandeis University, The College of Wooster, The George Washington University, Syracuse University and
Texas A&M University host posse cohorts from the Atlanta Posse Chapter. For more information visit: https://www.possefoundation.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.