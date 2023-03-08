U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Marco Rubio are co-sponsoring legislation to continue making it easier to export Haitian-produced clothing to the U.S. for an additional decade.
Warnock, a Democrat, and Rubio, a Republican, introduced the Haiti Economic Lift Program Extension Act. It will extend the life of two existing laws, aimed at providing assistance until Haitians, until 2035.
One of those laws is the Haitian Hemisphere Opportunity through Partnership Encouragement Act, also known as the HOPE Act. The other is the Haitian Economic Lift Program Act, also known as the HELP Act. The bills are set to expire in 2025.
“America is safer and better off when our neighbors are thriving,” Warnock said. “That’s why I was proud to lead this bipartisan effort to strengthen Haiti’s economic future and stability."
The HOPE and HELP Acts apply to about 93% of Haitian exports to the U.S. The laws remove duties that would otherwise have to be paid on apparel exports from Haiti.
The idea is that, by ensuring there is an American market for clothing made in Haiti, it will help create jobs in that country. It is also intended to reduce American dependance on goods from nations that use state-sponsored forced labor.
"This bill is a win-win for Georgians and the people of Haiti," Warnock said. "It will promote a better future for us all and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get this over the finish line.”
