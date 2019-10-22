Senior citizens in Gwinnett can get their health checked, protection against the flu and learn some tips about cooking and wellness in Lawrenceville on Friday.
The Fall into Health Senior Wellness Fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the Bethesda Park Senior Center, which is located at 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville.
The event is expected to include more than 60 vendors at the wellness fair as well as health screenings, flu shots, cooking and interactive demonstrations, wellness speakers and entertainment. There will also be a door prize drawing to win a Seniors on the Go-sponsored Christmastime trip for two to Pigeon Forge.
Chick-fil-A will be selling breakfast and lunch at the event. The event itself is free to attend.
Anyone who has questions can call 678-277-0179.