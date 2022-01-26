State senators from the northern parts of Fulton and Gwinnett County want to open the door to let legislators move more offices at the county-level offices to nonpartisan elections.
Senate Bill 350 would remove restrictions on which county-level offices the General Assembly can move to nonpartisan elections. State law currently limits legislators to setting nonpartisan elections for school board, judicial and county-city consolidated government offices. City-level races across Georgia are also nonpartisan elections.
State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, is the lead sponsor on Senate Bill 350 but Sens. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, and Clint Dixon, R-Buford, are co-sponsors on it.
If passed, the bill would enable legislators to push bills to move any county office, such as county commissioners for example, county commissioners to nonpartisan elections. An implication of such a switch is that the final winner of those races would now be determined in tandem with the state primary in May, when turnout is generally lower, rather than Georgia's general election in November.
Candidates for county commission, solicitor general election, sheriff and tax commissioner handle qualifying for elections through their local political parties. Candidates for county school board seats also handle election qualifying through their respective political party if partisan elections are held for their seats.
Candidates who want to run for county-level seats chosen through nonpartisan elections handle qualifying through their county's elections office.
Dixon, who is also pushing a separate bill to move the Gwinnett school board to nonpartisan elections, declined to comment on Senate Bill 350.
District attorney seats are considered state offices and would not be covered by the change. That is because, while metro Atlanta counties are populous enough that they each count as their own judicial circuit, the judicial circuits in more rural and less populated parts of Georgia include multiple counties.
DAs are elected by judicial circuit.
Similarly, superior court judgeships — which are already determined through nonpartisan elections — are considered state offices because they are part of the same judicial circuits that DAs handle. Other judicial seats — such as those for state, magistrate or probate courts — are considered county-level seats.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
