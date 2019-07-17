U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson was hospitalized Tuesday after he fell in his Washington D.C. apartment and fractured some of his ribs, according to a spokesman for the senator.
Isakson's communications director, Amanda Maddox, released details of the hospitalization Wednesday night. She said he was admitted to George Washington University Hospital after the fall.
He has four fractured ribs.
“He is in pain, but resting and doing well," Maddox said. "Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.”
Maddox did not specify how long Isakson is expected to remain in the hospital.
Isakson announced in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and was re-elected to a third term in the Senate in 2016.
He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives for three terms, served in the Georgia General Assembly for 17 years and one point served as chairman of Georgia's State Board of Education.
He currently serves as chairman of the Senate's Ethics and Veterans’ Affairs committees.
State officials and colleagues in Georgia's congressional delegation have been offering their wishes for Isakson's recovery since news broke about the accident.
"The Kemp family asks Georgians across our great state to join them in praying for Senator Johnny Isakson’s swift recovery," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement of Facebook after news broke about Isakson's hospitalization.
Colleagues said they believed Isakson would make a quick recovery and return to the Senate soon.
"Bonnie & I join all Georgians in wishing @SenatorIsakson a full & speedy recovery," U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said in a statement on Twitter. "Johnny is a great partner in the Senate, and I have no doubt he’ll be back to work soon."
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., said, "It's going to take a heck of a lot more than four broken ribs to keep my good friend (Johnny) Isakson down. We are all praying for his speedy recovery."
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., added on Twitter, "Lifting up @SenatorIsakson in prayer as he heals. Wishing for a full and speedy recovery."