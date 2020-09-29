The Georgia Senate's Education and Youth Committee is planning to study the possibility of multiple diploma tracks for K-12 students, as well as ways to get more men to become teachers, starting Thursday.
Senate Education and Youth Committee chairman, Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, said members of the committee will make up a study committee looking at the issues. The first meeting of the study committee will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in room 450 at the state Capitol and Georgians, particularly educators, are being invited to attend.
"This committee’s goal will be to determine what is in best interests of our students moving forward, how to best make sure each student is enabled to achieve their American Dream, and build an unparalleled workforce," Martin said in a statement.
The multiple diploma tracks portion of the study committee's work centers around the possible creation of a new career pathways diploma option.
“Several years ago, Georgia did away with multiple diploma tracks and instead focused on driving students on only one path – to a 4-year college degree," Martin said. "However, as we work to ensure a path to success for each individual student, it is time to relook at additional diploma options built around the uniqueness of individual students and their goals.
"We should continue to promote college, but many students may prefer to take a path to learning a trade – especially those currently in high-demand."
The inclusion of examining ways to get more men to become teachers is the results of feedback Martin said he has received from the community. Teachers, school administrators and parents have told him there is "a clear shortage of men wanting to enter education," the state legislator said.
"We have the world’s best teachers here in Georgia, but there is also a need for more male role models in our schools," Martin said. "This committee will explore ways to increase participation of men in education.”
