The candidates for the open state Senate District 48 seat are used to answering questions at debates, having done it a couple of times this fall, but they had to face queries from a younger panel of questioners on Thursday night: Johns Creek's teenagers.
Republican Matt Reeves and Democrat Dr. Michelle Au participated in a virtual candidates debate hosted by the Johns Creek Student Leadership Council through Zoom. Video of the debate is expected to be posted on the council's social media channels this weekend.
"At the end of the day, I want you to walk away from this debate with a value proposition, get to know me, get to know my opponent, and decide whose work, expertise and platform you want to invest in," said Au, a doctor who lives in Johns Creek with her family.
"I offer kind leadership," said Reeves, who is an attorney in the Duluth area. "We've got too much partisanship, too much big blue wave mentality and too much red state mentality."
Senate District 48 spans parts of north Fulton and western Gwinnett counties — including parts of Johns Creek, Duluth, Peachtree Corners and Suwanee — so residents from both counties had reason to pay attention to what Reeves and Au had to say at the debate.
The forum offered voters a chance to see the differences in Reeves' and Au's platforms on many areas, including handling Georgia's budget, Medicaid, supporting businesses during the pandemic recovery, women's reproductive rights, removing Confederate monuments and K-12 and higher education.
Au discussed a need for expanding Medicaid and reforming the state's tax code and offering tax credits to help small businesses recover from hits their finances took from the pandemic.
"The state should recognize that our small businesses are really struggling in order to open safely during the pandemic, so helping them get (personal protective equipment) and other modifications to reopen safely is going to be critical," Au said.
"Finally, and most importantly, we really need to leverage federal aid including full Medicaid expansion, which would save the state more than $3 billion and help reduce our overall health insurance premiums and our state healthcare costs including for small businesses."
Reeves said he would introduce legislation to create a new Milton County, lower the state's income tax and work on getting health insurance to uninsured Georgians. He also pitched making county commission and local school board offices non-partisan seats, and implementing term limits for those offices, as a way of reducing partisan politics.
His comments about making county commission and school board seats are particularly interesting since it comes ahead of an election where control of Gwinnett County's commission and school board could tip from Republicans to Democrats.
"I think that giving everyone a seat at the table in our diverse community of Gwinnett County and north Fulton, No. 1, will prevent us from repeating the mistakes of the past in DeKalb County, where they turned into a one-party big government that messed up a once great school system in DeKalb County as well as reduced public safety," Reeves said.
"I think that independence, non-partisan, every ethic group, every geographic area of Gwinnett and north Fulton need to have a seat at the table. That will bridge a lot of divides and make sure no one is neglected."
The candidates offered opposing views on whether the HOPE scholarship should remain a solely merit based scholarship or whether a need-based component should be added — or if it should just be converted to a need-based scholarship.
"There are other need-based programs ... so while I support other need-based programs, the HOPE Grant is a specific program with a bargain that has a very tight equilibrium," Reeves said. "It can be disrupted and bankrupted in a year or two if people try to take a leftward turn, so I will try to protect the merit-based HOPE Grant because you all have worked hard, your family budgets depend on it. If it goes away, that would be a tragedy."
Reeves accused Au of being against merit-based scholarships, pointing to a response she gave during a forum hosted by the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association last month in which she expressed support for need-based scholarships.
Au said Reeves misrepresented her stance on the HOPE scholarship, however. She explained that she favors the state offering both merit-based and need-based scholarships to the students, and funding it by looking at tax loopholes that could be closed.
"I do continue to support merit-based scholarships for high achieving students," she said. "However, I also propose funding need-based scholarships as authorized by the Georgia General Assembly in 2018 for students from lower-income families who need assistance to attend college."
