Three key bills dealing with Gwinnett County cleared a committee hurdle in the state Senate on Monday, and now only need approval of the full chamber as the end of the 2023 legislative session looms.
The Senate State and Local Governmental Operations Committee approved two bills dealing with Gwinnett school tax homestead exemptions and one bill that is part of an effort to raise the salary for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners chair.
That moves the bills ahead for approval by the full Senate, which — as of early Tuesday afternoon — had not yet released its calendars of bills that will be taken up by the chamber on Wednesday, which is Sine Die Day, otherwise known as the hectic last day of the legislative session.
The bills would head to Gov. Brian Kemp for consideration if the Senate passes them.
The homestead exemptions bills would call for referendums in 2024 on two measures. House Bill 711 would double the existing homestead exemption for school taxes in Gwinnett County, increasing it to $8,000. House Bill 748 would create a new additional $2,000 homestead exemption for public servants.
Meanwhile, House Bill 777, which has bipartisan support from Gwinnett legislators, would increase the salary for the county commission chair to the same salary that Gwinnett County’s sheriff earns, including his base salary and local supplements.
That would mean a raise of more than $100,000 for the commission chair.
County officials released numbers on Monday that show Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson makes about $90,921, including a $1,200 Carl Vinson Institute training supplement.
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor makes $198,455 a year, including a base salary of $148,455 and a local supplement of $50,000.
It is one of two bills that are needed to increase the chair’s salary, however. Gwinnett’s population has grown enough that a population act that was designed to target the Fulton County commissioner salaries now covers Gwinnett County commissioners as well.
A separate statewide bill to repeal the population act dealing with commissioners salaries for counties with more than 800,000 residents must be passed by the General Assembly as well before the chair’s salary can be increased.
Senate Bill 28 was filed earlier this year to do that, but it has been tabled in the Senate.
Bills introduced during the 2023 legislative session are alive until the end of the 2024 session.
A provision in House Bill 777 states it will expire on Jan. 1, 2025 if the population act is not repealed by the end of 2024. If that happens, the effort to raise the chair’s salary would have to start over from scratch in the 2025 legislative session.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
