The Georgia Senate’s State and Local Governmental Operations Committee OKed three key bills for Gwinnett County on Monday, setting the stage for them to come up for a vote in the full state Senate.

The Senate State and Local Governmental Operations Committee approved two bills dealing with Gwinnett school tax homestead exemptions and one bill that is part of an effort to raise the salary for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners chair.

