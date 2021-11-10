An at times contentious hearing on two bills that would make major changes to Gwinnett County's school board and county commission resulted in a hurdle being cleared for one of the bills on Wednesday.
The Senate State and Local Government Operations committee hearing focused on SB 5EX, which would make the Gwinnett school board elections nonpartisan, as well as SB 6EX, which would expand the county commission. Both bills would draw new district maps for the respective boards they focus on.
The committee voted to send the school board bill, which would also draw new district boundaries in addition to making the elections non-partisan, to the full Senate in a 4-3 vote.
"The education of our children should be a nonpartisan issue," said Dixon as he presented SB 5 EX. "The school board members should be prioritized on education of Gwinnett kids over political party."
The hearing on Wednesday was the first of two that focus on the proposed changes in Gwinnett. The committee ran out of time before finishing dealing with the bill concerning with the county commission, and will take it up on Thursday morning.
The bills have led to a squabble within the Gwinnett County Legislative Delegation between its Republican and Democratic members.
State Sen. Michelle Au, who is a member of the committee and the Gwinnett legislative delegation, pressed Dixon on why it was filed in the way that it was. She said Senate rules, as well as the delegations rules, state that a majority of the local delegation must sign off on the bill before it is introduced.
"We didn't discuss this bill, any of us, or take a vote on it, so I don't know how that moved forward," Au told Dixon during the discussion on the school board bill.
Au also pointed to Gov. Brian Kemp's proclamation calling for the special session, but stated general legislation could only deal with congressional or state legislative redistricting.
Dixon responded to Au by saying the proclamation did allow for local legislation to be dealt with in emergency situations, such as undue hardships that require immediate legislative action.
"It was deemed that if this was approved and signed by the governor, when the school board becomes nonpartisan, their general election would be in May," Dixon said. "So, to move this forward, it would have to be done now to give our election board time to prepare for that general election."
Some of the other Gwinnett legislators who spoke during the hearing said they saw racial motivations behind both bills.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, called it "an attack on people of color in Gwinnett County" and pointed out that the move to expand the commission and make the school board non-partisan came after both boards shifted from all white and Republican to majority-minority and Democrat.
"Black people running the Board of Education and the Board of Commissioners does not constitute an emergency just because certain people don't like it," Clark said.
Dixon cited the firing of former Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks as one reason inciting motive. He also accused unnamed school board members of trying to implement a critical race theory-based curriculum, something that has been a rallying point of opposition within the GOP, in the school system.
"Currently, in my district, it is the No. 1 issue I have with concerns from my constituents," Dixon said.
School Board Chairman Everton Blair each said the school board and GCPS was not consulted before the bill was introduced.
"I think it's tantamount to inefficient government and the lack of transparency and accountability for our elected representatives to not even build the relationships with the necessary conversation before doing something like this," he said.
The tensions in the hearing began to rise, first when committee Chairman Lee Anderson tried to call for a vote on the school board bill without opening the floor for testimony from audience members. Anderson claimed he did not have a list of names of people who wanted to speak, but the list was still being passed around the audience at the time.
Then, there was a debate over whether a motion to table the bill superseded a motion to send it to the full Senate. That debate among committee members eventually spilled into the audience, prompting a warning from Anderson, who said he would end the hearing if the situation did not ease.
"This is a kangaroo court," state Rep. Donna McLeod said at one point from the audience during the proceedings.
Dixon told the committee that Gwinnett County Public Schools officials asked legislators five years ago to change the school board district elections to nonpartisan elections. Four of the school board's five seats have changed hands since then.
GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach said it was not part of the school board's 2016 legislative agenda, however.
"I checked around, and from what folks remember there was discussion about this around that time, but it was not a part of our adopted legislative program," Roach told the Daily Post.
The issue of maps also became an issue as the committee moved on to begin dealing with the commission expansion.
State Sen. Emmanuel Jones asked why maps were not attached to the bills.
"I don't know what I'm being asked to vote on," Jones said. "I don't have maps."
Dixon told Jones the maps were still being worked on. Shortly after he said that, however, Chuck Efstration walked into the hearing with copies of proposed maps, which he said had just been finished.
The hearing on the bill to expand the county commission is set to be heard by the committee at 10 a.m. on Thursday in Room 307 at the Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta.
