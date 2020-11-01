The two leading Republicans in the special election for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler's seat will be in Gwinnett County the day before Tuesday's election.
Both Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins have announced plans to visit Gwinnett County on Monday.
Loeffler is scheduled to briefly drop by Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville on Monday morning as part of a statewide fly around tour of Georgia. This will be her second stop in Gwinnett in as many weeks, following a visit to Buford last week.
Meanwhile, Collins announced that he will hold a rally with Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump, at 3 p.m. at 345 E. Main St. in Buford. Anyone interested in attending the rally with Collins and Stone should RSVP at www.rallywithroger.com.
The two Republicans are vying for a spot in an expected runoff with Democrat Raphael Warnock, who has been leading the 21-person field in several polls, but is not expected to get enough votes to avoid a runoff.
