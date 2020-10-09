To freshman U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, the 2016 and 2020 battles over election-year Supreme Court nominations are different for one major reason: unlike his predecessor, President Donald Trump is a member of the same party that controls the Senate.
Loeffler said she favors moving forward with confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett, who is President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The election-year vacancy has drawn comparisons to 2016, when then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Anton Scalia early in the year.
The Republican-controlled Senate never held hearings on Garland's nomination, with the chamber's leaders arguing that since 2016 was a presidential election year, Obama's successor should instead fill the vacancy.
By comparison, the Senate's leadership has announced plans to move forward with hearings on Trump's nominee this fall, despite the upcoming presidential election that is less than a month away.
"I was the first U.S. senator to call for a nominee, to call for the president (to make) a nomination of a justice to the Supreme Court, and I'm glad we're moving ahead with our constitutional duty," Loeffler said. "It's a very different situation from Merrick Garland when the Senate and the executive branch were not of the same party.
"We are in a case where, consistent with precedent when the Senate and the president are from the same party, a Supreme Court justice is confirmed and so we'll continue to move forward with that. It just shows the political games Chuck Schumer is willing to play with a constitutional process. We need to have the seat filled and we'll do that."
In light of what happened in 2016, Democrats have been calling on Republican senators to follow the precedent from four years ago and wait until after the next presidential term begins.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to begin Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday. Loeffler said she expects the Senate will vote on whether to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 3 general election, possibly at the end of this month.
"I expect that we will confirm Judge Barrett," the senator said. "She is a strong constitutionalist. I interviewed her last week. We had a great meeting. She's focused on her judicial philosophy of originalism, which means she'll be looking at the original meaning.
"So it was really an honor to meet with her and to learn more about her approach and her work over the last three years in the 7th (U.S. District) Judicial Circuit."
When asked whether the White House and Senate being in the same hands should matter in whether hearings are held on an election-year Supreme Court nomination, Loeffler argued Americans have already decided who they want to see fill the vacancy.
"The voice of the voters would be best reflected when their president and their Senate move forward with a nominee, and the voters elected a Republican Senate, they elected a Republican president and they did that because they knew that the Supreme Court would be one of the decisions we would have to make.
"This president has been very clear about who he intends to appoint to the Supreme Court. In unprecedented moves, he has published two lists of more than 20 qualified candidates for the Supreme Court. Joe Biden will not even put forward a single name and so I think it's very clear that the president has taken this very seriously, and voters have asked us to move forward with this and elected us to do that."
The nomination of Barrett was not the only Supreme Court-related issue that Loeffler discussed with the Daily Post this week.
She also addressed reports that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito criticized the court's 2015 decision in the Obergefell v. Hodges, which allowed same-sex marriages in all 50 states, on Monday while referencing a clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue same-sex marriage license because it conflicted with her religious beliefs.
CNN reported that Thomas said the Obergefell decision "enables courts and governments to brand religious adherents who believe that marriage is between one man and one woman as bigots, making their religious liberty concerns that much easier to dismiss."
The incident prompted LGBTQ rights activists to raise concerns that with Barrett joining the court, conservatives would have enough votes on the court to overturn Obergefell, and clear the way for individual states to ban same-sex marriages.
When asked about it, Loeffler referred back to why she felt Barrett should be confirmed to the court.
"Look, I think the Supreme Court, when we confirm Amy Coney Barrett, will have judges that will uphold the Constitutional rights guaranteed in this country," Loeffler said. "We will make sure that there is not an activist judiciary.
"There will be strong constitutionalists that will protect the freedoms as originally intended by our founding fathers and I think the Democrats are really trying to play politics with this appointment. This is about all Americans freedoms, their constitutional rights and ... having strong constitutional judges will create the best outcome for the future of our country."
Loeffler says she is 'true conservative' in Senate special election
Loeffler does, of course, have her own election race to deal with this fall.
She was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp late last year to fill the unexpired term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, but the appointment was pending an election in November to fill the remaining two years of the term. She is one of 21 candidates running in the special election for her seat, with leading contenders including fellow Republican, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, and Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Raphael Warnock, who is running as a Democrat.
Polls have consistently had Loeffler, Collins and Warnock in the top three spots in the race, with many showing Loeffler in the lead. No polls has shown any candidates having anywhere near enough support to surpass Georgia's 50% plus one threshold to avoid a runoff, however.
Loeffler took shots at both Collins and Warnock this past week, calling Collins — who was one of Trump's main defenders during the impeachment hearings in the House — "one of the most liberal Republicans in Congress" and saying Warnock would "be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer" and proposals such as the Green New Deal and abolishing the filibuster.
"I think Georgians see that I'm the true conservative, and that I've already delivered results in just nine months in the Senate and have delivered results while having a 100% voting record with President Trump," Loeffler said. "I've been named the most conservative senator in the U.S. Senate, and I've spoken up against the cancel culture and so that's why I'm leading."
Spokesmen for Collins and Warnock pushed back against Loeffler's assertions about the candidates on Thursday.
“Doug has been fighting for conservative causes his whole life — has an A+ rating from the NRA and pro life groups and has represented the 4th most Republican district in the country for years," Collins spokesman Dan Mclagan said. "Kelly has a history of supporting liberal democratic candidates, Planned Parenthood and Michael Bloomberg’s gun control efforts. She’s a phony trying to buy a conservative cover story."
Meanwhile, Warnock spokesman Terrence Clark said, “As Reverend Warnock’s said before, Senator Loeffler seems to be focused on representing President Trump. Reverend Warnock’s focused on representing the millions of Georgians worried about losing or paying for their health care in the middle of a pandemic.”
