U.S. Sen. David Perdue visited Monday with Johns Creek and other area business leaders at a Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce gathering to talk about topics ranging from the state’s business-friendly environment and economic growth to recent high employment numbers.
He spoke, specifically, with members of the Greater North Fulton Chamber’s Chairman Circle – a group of CEOs and high-level executives representing major companies, business segments and investors in the area.
“For six consecutive years, Georgia has been named the best state in the country in which to do business,” Perdue said.
“Our local chambers help maintain Georgia’s business-friendly climate that continues to attract some of the country’s most successful companies to the state.”
He added that, “at the federal level, we’ve worked hard to get the economy going through historic tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks, and it was great to hear about the positive impact this has had on their businesses and communities.”
Perdue thanked Greater North Fulton Chamber Chairman Bill Bland as well “for welcoming us today and for your commitment to improving our community.”
Bland said it was “a great honor” to host Perdue at the Chairman’s Circle.
“Our businesses are thriving due to their own hard work as well as sound policy like the Senator’s formula to sustain and grow economic activity,” Bland said.
Bland added: “Senator Perdue does great work in prompting and sustaining an environment for continued economic opportunity for our region. A system that provides opportunity for all.”
Perdue is currently serving his first term in the U.S. Senate, where he represents Georgia on the Armed Services, Banking, Budget and Agriculture committees.