In the ongoing debate between Democrat Jon Ossoff and U.S. Sen. David Perdue over, well, debates, Georgia's senior senator shot back definitively on Wednesday.
The Democratic nominee for the seat has been asserting that the senator was not willing to participate in a debate this fall.
But, Perdue was very clear on the matter when asked about it during an interview with the Dailt Post on Wednesday.
"Oh hell yes, I want this guy," Perdue said. "I've only run for one office in my life. I think I may have gotten elected in high school to something like class president, but I've only run for one thing, and in that race in 2014, I did 17 debates.
"Let's count them, 17. I want this guy. Let me contrast his life's experience with mine. Let me compare his socialist agenda with our Democratic, capitalist agenda that is working. Yeah, get me all the opportunities that we can muster. I'm definitely up for that."
The Perdue camp has told the Daily Post in the past that it has been in talks with media outlets about schedule for debates, but no one from the senator's camp had not gone on the record saying so before Perdue's interview on Wednesday.
Perdue's response on the debate topic came during a wide-ranging half-hour interview about pandemic response, the next federal package, support for schools during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Perdue's plans for a second term, the Democratic National Convention and criticism of the federal response to the pandemic.
After a portion of Perdue's remarks about debates was tweeted out Wednesday morning, and then shared by Perdue's campaign, the Ossoff campaign indirectly responded with a statement of its own.
Ossoff — who previously denied claims he supported socialism in a interview with the Daily Post — reasserted his stance that, despite Perdue's comments about wanting to debate his Democratic opponent, he felt the senator was avoiding a televised confrontation.
Ossoff's campaign said he has accepted invitations to participate in debates televised by CNN, the Atlanta Press Club, WSB-TV and CBS and ABC affiliates in Savannah and Augusta.
“It is time for Senator Perdue to stop cowering behind his staff and defend his record in public,” Ossoff said. “Senator Perdue refuses to debate because he can’t defend his indefensible record of widespread disease, mass unemployment, and blatant self-dealing."
Perdue, however, did not say when he might participate in a debate with Ossoff, despite his assertion of being eager to face his opponent.
"The schedule is one of the issues," the senator said. "You've got the presidential debates, you've got another Senate race and you've got my race, but what we want to do is let the people of Georgia have a direct look at the contrast in this race.
"We're going to have it in the presidential race, but my opponents inexperience versus my experience, his socialist agenda versus what I believe is what we can do to provide economic opportunity for everybody. Hey, I'm looking for every opportunity to through that contrast out there. I'm not done yet fighting for the people of Georgia."
