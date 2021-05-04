A semi-truck driver was arrested after he used his truck to push a car in front of him into another vehicle and eventually into a busy Duluth intersection and out of his way last week.
Canon resident Henry Cain, 63, has been charged with following too closely, reckless driving and hit and run-failure to stop and render aid. A police reports states he hit a car driven by Ri Wang on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north, at Pleasant Hill Road, while the traffic light was still red around mid-morning on April 27. Wang’s car ended up hitting the side of Derek Stay’s car.
“(Wang) told me that before the arrow turned green, the driver of a semi tractor trailer moved forward and hit the rear of his vehicle,” Duluth Police Officer Clifford Cavorsi wrote in the report.
“When the light did turn green, the driver of the truck accelerated forward and pushed his car into another vehicle and then into the intersection. Mr. Wang said the driver never stopped and made a U-turn going the other direction.”
A witness followed Cain’s truck to Suzanna’s Kitchen on Blue Ridge Industrial Boulevard and called 9-1-1 to report his whereabouts to law enforcement. Cavorsi and another officer responded to the restaurant where Cavorsi asked Cain about the accident.
“Mr. Cain stated that he had no idea that his truck hit a car or caused an accident,” Cavorsi wrote in his report. “When I looked at the front of the truck, I saw the steel bumper was pushed in; touching the passenger side tire. I also noticed blue paint and plastic transferred from Mr. Wang’s vehicle from the point of impact.”
Cain was then arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County jail. His supervisor was also contacted about the incident.
Duluth police also secured traffic camera footage which showed the accident taking place.
