Gwinnett County police said a section of Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville is shut down due to a gas leak.
Police said in a tweet on Thursday that Five Forks Trickum Road is shut down at its intersection with Yankton Drive while the leak is repaired.
"It could be several hours before the roadway is reopened," the tweet said.
