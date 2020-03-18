Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has one message for residents who may be considering donating to a charity claiming to raise funds to fight coronavirus: Be very careful to whom you give money.
The Secretary of State's Office issued a warning about potential scams where individuals may try to solicit donations on behalf of charities that they claim are fighting the virus. The coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 has caused the sporting world to shut down, events and programs to be canceled, schools to close, jury trials to be postponed and recommendations for people to engage in "social distancing" when they are out and about.
“During times of fear, scam artists seek to take advantage of well-meaning Georgians who are just looking to lend a helping hand,” Raffensperger said. “We work hard to stop fraudulent charities in Georgia, but awareness is the first line of defense. Before donating to fight coronavirus, or to support any cause for that matter, I encourage Georgians to look into the charities they are planning to support.”
If a Georgia resident sees suspicious activity involving the soliciting of donations to fight coronavirus, they are asked to call the Secretary of State Charities Division at 470-312-2640 or send an email to charities@sos.ga.gov.
"Even if it sounds legitimate, it may not be," the Secretary of State's Office said. "Be sure you know exactly who is asking for your contribution because many organizations intentionally adopt names similar to well-known charities."
Raffensperger's office has provided some tips for determining which charities are legitimate. They include:
• Use the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, GuideStar, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and other online resources to research the charities.
• Review the charity's website
• Use caution when dealing with phone solicitations and ask the caller to put their request in writing with detailed information and materials about both the charity and the program they are raising money for. Ask the caller if they are a volunteer or paid fundraiser as well.
• Do not give out debit card or bank account information to any caller who is soliciting funds for a charity.
• Ask how much money is going to support the cause, and how much will be used for administrative costs and overhead.
• Do not let a solicitor pressure you into making a rushed decision on making a donation.
• Do not contribute to anyone who wants you to make contribution by cash, gift card or money wire.
• Make credit card or check donations directly to the charity and do not make payments to individuals.
• Be wary of any person who says they or a courier will come to your home to pick up the donation in person.
• The charity should send a letter confirming its charitable status as well as the donation amount if you donate more than $250.
