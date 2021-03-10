The second of two suspects in the death of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Suwanee in November has been arrested by Gwinnett County Deputies and U.S. Marshals.
Decatur resident Keytavuis Arice Lowman, 18, was picked up by deputies and marshals on Wednesday. Lowman and Jafar D. Hunter Jr., 15, are accused of killing Sugar Hill resident Christian Gutierrez, 42, on Nov. 7.
Lowman was arrested on felony murder, theft by shoplifting and second degree burglary charges. Hunter was taken into custody on felony murder and felony theft by shoplifting charges in November.
Lowman and Hunter were allegedly stealing items from a Walmart located at 3245 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Nov. 7 and ran out the store when a loss prevention officer tried to confront them. The pair allegedly got into a U-Haul van in the parking lot and fled the scene, but struck Gutierrez and drug him onto Satellite Boulevard in the process.
Gutierrez died at the scene.
The warrants for Lowman's arrest were turned over in November to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, which worked with the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Unit, K9 Unit and U.S. Marshals to track him down.
