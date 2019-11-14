Police said 20-year-old Eric Vargas has died after he was shot while allegedly attempting to rob the occupant of a vehicle in a Lilburn parking lot.
Vargas died roughly one day after 16-year-old Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez, who was also involved in the incident. Police said the occupants of the vehicle that was carrying Vargas and Lanuza-Gutierrez originally made up a story about being victims of road rage.
Three other suspects ages 20 or younger were arrested and booked in Gwinnett County Jail. The three suspects who were not shot — Harry Richardson (20), Anthoney Esquero (18) and Kevin Gallardo (17) — have been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery. Police said detectives are investigating additional charges against Richardson, Esquero and Gallardo.
The suspects were driving a gray Nissan Altima which attempted to rob someone in the parking lot of 950 Indian Trail Road. Police said the person or people they were attempting to rob shot at the Nissan Altima, which fled the scene.
Police said detectives are still working to identify the person or persons who actually fired the shots and, as of Thursday morning, that party has not come forward.
Police were called to the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the occupants of the Altima made up a story about being the victims of road rage and called police. Officers, detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the shooting location and processed the scene.
Police said officers located a vehicle with five male occupants and two of them had been shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where Lanuza-Gutierrez died as a result of his injuries, according to police.