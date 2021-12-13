Gwinnett County residents who want to weigh in on a proposal to make school board elections in Georgia become nonpartisan elections, but couldn't make it to Atlanta last week, will have an opportunity to offer input without having to stray too far from home this week.
The state Senate study committee that is looking into nonpartisan school board elections will hold its second public hearing from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gwinnett Technical College, which is located at 5150 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. The committee's chairman, state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, said the meeting will take place in main auditorium at Gwinnett Tech's 700 Building.
The hearing brings the question of whether school board members should be elected in non-partisan elections back to where it began this fall.
The study committee grew out of a stalled bill that Dixon tried to get passed during the General Assembly's special session in November to make Gwinnett's school board elections non-partisan while also redrawing the board districts without input from the school board itself.
After that effort stalled out, Dixon said he came to realize that the question of whether school board elections should be non-partisan is a broader issue that affects other counties in the state as well as Gwinnett. The study committee was then quickly pulled together to look at the issue from a statewide perspective before the General Assembly begins its 2022 legislative session in January.
The committee's first meeting was held at the state Capitol in Atlanta last week.
