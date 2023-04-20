Gwinnett Animal Welfare Shelter (copy) (copy)

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement officials and Gwinnett Health Department officials are warning residents in northwest Gwinnett to take precautions around animals after a second raccoon that was attacked in the area earlier this week tested positive for rabies. Another raccoon previously tested positive for rabies after it was attacked at the same location, on Buford Highway, on March 28.

 File Photo

For the second time in less than a month, Gwinnett County officials are warning residents in the county's northwest corner to take precautions after a raccoon in the Sugar Hill and Suwanee area tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was attacked by dogs this past Sunday at 517 Buford Highway. Some addresses immediately around there are listed as being in Sugar Hill while others are listed as being in Suwanee. The location is just south of Woodward Mill Road and near Lanier High School.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.