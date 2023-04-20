Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement officials and Gwinnett Health Department officials are warning residents in northwest Gwinnett to take precautions around animals after a second raccoon that was attacked in the area earlier this week tested positive for rabies. Another raccoon previously tested positive for rabies after it was attacked at the same location, on Buford Highway, on March 28.
For the second time in less than a month, Gwinnett County officials are warning residents in the county's northwest corner to take precautions after a raccoon in the Sugar Hill and Suwanee area tested positive for rabies.
The raccoon was attacked by dogs this past Sunday at 517 Buford Highway. Some addresses immediately around there are listed as being in Sugar Hill while others are listed as being in Suwanee. The location is just south of Woodward Mill Road and near Lanier High School.
Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement officials collected the raccoon and brought it to the county's animal shelter in Lawrenceville for testing.
The county previously announced a raccoon that was attacked by dogs in the same location on March 28 had tested positive for rabies.
As was the case after the first rabies case, county officials are warning residents to avoid any animals that are behaving in unusual ways, and to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
"Foxes, raccoons and other wild animals carry diseases like rabies that can spread to people and pets through a bite or scratch," county officials said.
Gwinnett animal welfare crews are investigating whether there are any additional animals in the area that have rabies. Anyone who needs to report an animal should call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office 770-339-3200 ext. 5576 during business hours, or the nonemergency dispatch at 770-513-5700 after hours.
People who have been bitten or scratched by stray animals or animals that act like they may have rabies must receive preventative treatment for rabies. That includes seeking immediate medical care, and letting medical professionals know that possible rabies exposure is involved. People who have been exposed must also call the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask to speak with the on-call epidemiologist.
Any unvaccinated dogs or cats that are exposed to a rabid animal must be put into quarantine for four months and must get vaccinated one month before they are released, according to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
