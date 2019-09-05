The City of Lawrenceville named a contractor for Phase 2 of a college corridor project that will connect Georgia Gwinnett College to downtown Lawrenceville.
The city announced it awarded E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc., with the contract to begin construction on phase 2 of its 2.2-mile linear park that will connect GGC with the Downtown District. The project cost is roughly $10 million and will add a 2.2-mile roadway with multi-use trails and bike paths.
“This connection has been a part of the City’s planning and development for years and we are excited to see it finally come to fruition,” Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson said in a statement. “After property acquisition, design and phase I implementation, we are prepared to begin this final phase of this project that will bring about a physical connection to mirror the strong working relationship the City has built with Georgia Gwinnett over the years. A special thanks to City staff for their diligence to see this project through to completion.”
The new road will begin at the fork of North Clayton Street and Northdale Road and will cut a path north to Collins Hill Road and the overpass across Georgia Highway 316. That's where the greenway will meet the campus of GGC.
“We are excited that this project is proceeding and we look forward to connecting our college campus with Lawrenceville’s vibrant and active downtown,” GGC president Jann L. Joseph said. “This project remains important to GGC and we are thankful to our partners at the City for remaining ever-dedicated to this joint vision for the future.”
Redevelopment opportunities for highest and best use around specific nodes of this linear park are available for consideration through the Downtown Development Authority of Lawrenceville, city officials said.
The first phase of the project began in May 2018. A project timeline provided by the city gives December 2020 as the projected completion date of the second phase.