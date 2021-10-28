Much like the end of a great meal, the final episode of 2021’s virtual Good Taste Gwinnett Cook-Along-With-Us series leaves viewers looking forward to next time. This fall’s popular digital cooking program comes to a close as the second and final episode aired Thursday night.
However, viewers can still watch both the first and second installments again by going to www.gwinnettdailypost.com — and for the next few months — at GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
Presented by the Gwinnett Daily Post, and powered by Jackson Electric Membership Corp. (EMC), and sponsored by Publix Aprons Cooking School, the cook-along videos showcase some of the top restaurants and chefs in and around Gwinnett County.
Publix is the official grocer for Good Taste Gwinnett with its Publix Aprons Cooking School offering cooking tips and recipes each week. A related six-episode podcast aired earlier this month (gwinnettdailypost.com/podcasts) and for each episode of the Cook-Along-with-Us programs, viewers were able to download recipes ahead of time and cook along with the featured chefs.
In addition to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Jackson EMC and Publix, other sponsors include Belk at the Mall of Georgia, which is the official retailer for Good Taste Gwinnett. Additional sponsors include Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Gwinnett County, the City of Lawrenceville, Chick-fil-A Backstage Tours, Gwinnett Solid Waste, Gas South District, Lovin Florist and the Aurora Theatre.
April Sorrow, vice president of communications for Jackson EMC welcomed viewers to the virtual cooking show and offered a bit of history as to how when Jackson EMC brought electricity to the region in the 1930s, employees would go out into the county and teach residents how to cook using electricity.
Jackson EMC has partnered with the Gwinnett Daily Post for 16 years and sponsors the grand prize this year of a Breville oven. VIP ticket holders, who bought $40 tickets ahead of the digital Good Taste Gwinnett series received a bag filled with coupons, gift cards, numerous items and opportunities to win great prizes. The names of winners are posted at the end of each video.
It is the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder, producing artistic director and CEO, Anthony Rodriguez who emcees both shows, opening and closing each one as he stands in the Aurora Theatre, a part of the brand new Lawrenceville Arts Center. But Rodriguez does not stay still for long as he travels across the region visiting restaurants and interviewing chefs for Good Taste Gwinnett as they cook up some of their favorite dishes.
First up in this week’s video is Uncle Jack’s Meat House with Executive Chef Dylan Temple sharing how to make Caesar Salad Tacos. Part of Nu-Old Hospitality brands owned and operated by Willie Degel, Uncle Jack’s Meat House locations are in Peachtree Corners, Duluth and its signature brand Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street in Roswell. Chef Dylan will be opening Jack’s Tavern in Lawrenceville at the end of this month.
Classically trained in French and Italian cuisine with influences of contemporary Australian cuisine in Sydney, Australia from 2011-2017, he moved to Georgia in 2019, where he worked for ClubCorp, winning chef of the year for the company in 2019, and published his first cookbook, Southeast Eats. Chef Dylan has been with Nu-Old Hospitality and Uncle Jack’s for the last two years, assisting Degel building the restaurants, including Uncle Jack’s Tavern which will soon open at SouthLawn.
He and Rodriguez showed viewers how to make what he calls “Uncle Jack’s take on a Caesar salad.” First he “shocks” the Romaine lettuce in ice water for 5-10 minutes, which gives it added crispness. Next he makes Parmesan taco shells in the oven, allowing them to cool before filling them with the lettuce, in-house Caesar dressing and specially-made croutons. Guests can also order chicken or shrimp to go in the tacos. This will be one of the dishes featured in the new restaurant.
Next up is Chef L.B. Braswell from Publix Aprons Cooking School in Alpharetta with a demonstration on how to make Butternut Squash and Mushroom Tacos. With help from Rodriguez, Chef L.B. showed how to make these special tacos with butternut squash and Portobello mushrooms baked in the oven with a cheese topping added near the end of the baking.
He made a salsa verde gravy to go on top. Chef L.B. also offered a few cooking tips, such as to heat the baking pans before putting the vegetables on them. He reminded viewers they could come to the Publix Aprons Cooking School for lessons, group classes, have private parties there or sign up their children for cooking classes.
Rodriguez calls Chef L.B. a “rock star chef.” At a young age, he began cooking Korean food with his grandmother. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tampa in 2012 and spent time working in the kitchen and the front of the house, immersing himself in the restaurant industry. For more information, visit Publix.com/cookingschool.
Next in the spotlight is Marlow’s Tavern in Duluth where bartender Tawny Abraham showed Rodriguez and Good Taste Gwinnett viewers how to make the perfect Ginger Peachy Margarita. Using tequila, ginger, agave nectar, lime juice and other ingredients, Abraham demonstrated how to mix it together, shake it up and serve over ice with a piece of ginger as a garnish.
“Refreshing and delicious,” Rodriguez said upon sampling. Abraham said the atmosphere at Marlow’s Tavern is like the TV show, Cheers “where everybody knows your name.”
Marlow’s Tavern features American tavern fare served in a modern atmosphere with a menu offering a diverse combination of classic dishes “updated and elevated to a higher level.” It offers a neighborhood feel and provides a great meeting place for friends to enjoy cocktails and tavern specials.
Featured next is Sugar Hill Distillery, Wunderbar Bierhaus & Euro Bistro with Chef Morgan Pollard and Chef Deion Johnson showing how to make Pork Schnitzel. First Chef Deion trimmed the pork, cut it into thin pieces and pounded it with a hammer until it was so thin that light could be seen through it.
Chef Pollard then made the sauce with mushrooms, minced garlic, onions and house-made herb butter, which includes thyme, lavender, rosemary and sage. He then added stock to the mixture, which simmered while he fried the Schnitzel.
Chef Pollard said everything is made from scratch and is fresh each day. Located at 1166 Church Street in Sugar Hill, the restaurant is a favorite gathering place for the community and the chef said many city officials often come in for lunch each day. Located in the heart of downtown Sugar Hill “Shine District,” Sugar Hill Distillery is the first distillery in the nation to manufacture and produce both fine spirits and German style beer in the same equipment, according to its website.
With the addition of a full-service restaurant, it offers the perfect place to enjoy Euro-inspired treats, fine spirits and craft beers.
Rodriguez’s final stop on this fall’s Good Taste Gwinnett culinary journey was at Local Republic, which is located at 139 N. Perry Street on the square in Lawrenceville. Chef Julian Bray demonstrated how to make Gambas al ajillo, or garlic shrimp with chilies. Starting with peeled, deveined shrimp with the tails removed, Chef Julian patted them dry with a paper towel before placing them in a Dutch oven filled with a mixture of compound butter, shallots, garlic, chopped parsley, salt and pepper, olive oil and chicken stock. He put the compound butter on sliced baguettes, which were placed in the oven. The shrimp is served in the sauce which is perfect for dipping the baguettes.
Chef Bray is known for his “unstoppable energy that is infectious with his team.” He has worked in professional kitchens since he was 15 years old. His leadership model encourages continued education and passion projects for his crew which inspires new menus and featured dishes. Local Republic is a favorite spot in downtown Lawrenceville and so is its sister restaurant, Strange Taco, located just a short distance up the street.
Throughout tonight’s video, Rodriguez reminded viewers of upcoming events and activities, including the Gwinnett Health Fair at Bogan Park in Buford Nov. 6. This free health event features screenings, free COVID vaccines and more than 40 exhibitors. Visit GwinnettHealthFairs.com for more information. Belk is holding its Fall Charity Days Oct. 28-30, with tickets for $5 which gives $5 off a store purchase along with a 25 percent coupon.
Rodriguez reminded viewers about the Nov. 6 America Recycles Day, a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful. The event is done locally by Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste. Residents have the opportunity to drop off items such as electronics, tires and latex paint. Paper shredding will be available as well as sneaker and clothing collection. Bring it to Lawrenceville’s Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnet Stripers on Saturday, Nov. 6 between 9 a.m.-noon. Check out GwinnettCB.org for more details.
In addition, Chick-fil-A, one of the sponsors for Good Taste Gwinnett invites guests to take a backstage tour where they can learn more about this Atlanta icon business and its founder, the late Truett Cathy. For information, go to www.chick-fil-a.com.
And as the holiday season begins, Rodriguez encourages viewers to check out upcoming shows at the Aurora Theatre. Christmas Canteen starts Nov. 26, and Night Before Christmas starts Dec. 4.
“Wrap up your holidays with our new Trouble in Toyland that is part of our Children’s Playhouse Series,” Rodriguez said. “
All recipes and videos from this fall’s virtual cooking showcase are available at www.GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.