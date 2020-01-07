Registration is open for the Gwinnett County Miss Incredible Pageant, which was started last year by then Peachtree Ridge High School sophomore Pari Jain with the help of several administrators, teachers and students.
The second annual event will be held at the Peachtree Ridge High School auditorium Feb. 28-29 and is open to middle and high school students with disabilities who attend Gwinnett County Schools.
The local pageant was created for girls with special needs, with the goal of providing participants with opportunities to build their self-confidence and inclusion within the community.
It is meant to provide a platform for girls with disabilities to be confident in themselves and learn from each other in a fun environment. The Miss Incredible Pageant is a chance for these girls to be given a spotlight and have a night dedicated to celebrating them.
Last year’s pageant winner was Michaela Haney, who was then a freshman at Lanier High School.
Participant registration closes Jan. 10. To register, visit missincredible.org.